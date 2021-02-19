UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General Calls For Update Of Alliance's Strategic Concept

Fri 19th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday called on the alliance to update its strategic concept, last set in 2010, in order to allow the military bloc's member states to strengthen cooperation.

"NATO is the unique platform that brings Europe and North America together every day. Allies should commit to consult on all issues that affect our security. We should update NATO's strategic concept to chart a common course going forward and reaffirm the fundamentals of our alliance," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

The secretary general also called on the alliance to broaden its approach to security, and accused NATO's adversaries of using political, economic, and military means to challenge Western institutions and values.

In particular, Stoltenberg said that responding to the rise of China was a crucial matter for the bloc.

"The rise of China is a defining issue for the transatlantic community with potential consequences for our security, our prosperity, and our way of life. This is why NATO should deepen our relationships with close partners like Australia and Japan and forge new ones around the world," the secretary general said.

Commenting on President Joe Biden's remarks, delivered earlier at the Munich Security Conference, that the United States was recommitted to the transatlantic partnership, Stoltenberg said Europe and North America have a "historic opportunity" to strengthen their alliance.

NATO's current strategic concept, named "Active Engagement, Modern Defence," was set in 2010 and emphasizes the alliance's solidarity and the importance of transatlantic consultation. The alliance's defense ministers, at a meeting in Brussels this week, reportedly agreed to a proposal to rework the strategic concept.

