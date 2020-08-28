UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General Calls On Russia Not To Interfere In Belarusian Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

NATO Secretary General Calls on Russia Not to Interfere in Belarusian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Russia to refrain from meddling in the situation in Belarus.

"Belarus is a sovereign and independent state. And nobody, including Russia, should interfere there," Stoltenberg told the German Bild newspaper.

The NATO chief also urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to give citizens an opportunity to determine the country's future. Stoltenberg also called on Minsk to stop using an alleged deployment of NATO troops in the region as a pretext to disperse peaceful protests. The secretary-general has refuted Lukashenko's claims that NATO is boosting its military presence near Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had formed a special reserve of law enforcement servicemen upon Minsk's request to help Belarus if required.

Putin mentioned that the sides agreed that the special reserve would not be used unless the situation is out of control and unless "extremist groups cross certain lines and cause unrest."

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Injured NATO Police Interior Ministry Russia German Died Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus August From

Recent Stories

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

5 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

5 minutes ago

4Humanity’s inactivated COVID-19 phase III vacci ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Health holds virtual ceremony to comme ..

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives phone call from Colombi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.