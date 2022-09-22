NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the issue of Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the issue of Taiwan.

"Met Foreign Minister Wang Yi @MFA_China. I called on #China to use its influence on #Russia to end its war in #Ukraine. I also raised #NATO's concerns on human rights & Taiwan. We stand ready to continue our dialogue on global security," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the month, Stoltenberg said that China was a challenge to NATO's security with its big military investments and due to its increasing presence in the Arctic and Africa.

In June, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid. In terms of China, the document said that its "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge NATO's interests, security and values." The concept also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order," including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.