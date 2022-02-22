(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday.

"I condemn Russia's recognition of Donetsk/Luhansk in Ukraine. It erodes efforts to resolve the conflict & violates Minsk agreements," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Stoltenberg also expressed support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, urging Moscow to "stop fuelling conflict & choose diplomacy."