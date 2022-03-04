UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Confirms Alliance Not Party To Conflict In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

NATO Secretary General Confirms Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Friday that the alliance is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

"NATO allies have implemented unprecedented sanctions, we provide support to Ukraine, at the same time, NATO is not part of the conflict, NATO is a defensive alliance, we do not seek war or conflict with Russia," Stoltenberg said at the doorstep of the extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The NATO chief added that the meeting will focus on the long-term consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

