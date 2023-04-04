NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopard, Challenger Tanks in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday confirmed Ukraine had received the first Leopard and Challenger tanks from its allies

"The first Leopard and Challenger tanks are in Ukraine, together with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of several other allies," Stoltenberg told a press conference following a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. Earlier in April, Stoltenberg said that NATO members have provided 65 billion Euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev since February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev.