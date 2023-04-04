Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence Of Leopard, Challenger Tanks In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:14 PM

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopard, Challenger Tanks in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday confirmed Ukraine had received the first Leopard and Challenger tanks from its allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday confirmed Ukraine had received the first Leopard and Challenger tanks from its allies.

"The first Leopard and Challenger tanks are in Ukraine, together with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of several other allies," Stoltenberg told a press conference following a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. Earlier in April, Stoltenberg said that NATO members have provided 65 billion Euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev since February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vehicles Brussels Kiev February April From Billion

Recent Stories

44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhut ..

44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed across country

3 minutes ago
 Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian ..

Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian arrest

3 minutes ago
 China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaki ..

China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaking Equipment Exports - Commerc ..

3 minutes ago
 Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional ..

Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional & int'l peace at risk: Chairp ..

3 minutes ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

17 minutes ago
 Seven year old child dies in road accident

Seven year old child dies in road accident

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.