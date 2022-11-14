NATO Secretary General Confirms Readiness to Continue Support, Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance will continue to support and "constantly assess" what types of weapons will be delivered to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, who arrived in the Netherlands earlier in the day, met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in the Hague.

"The message is yes we will support and we will also, of course, constantly assess what types of weapons we are providing to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference, when asked whether NATO wants to continue to support Ukraine.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.