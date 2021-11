NATO Secretary-General, EU Defense Chiefs to Meet Tuesday for Informal Talks

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will have informal talks with EU defense ministers over lunch in Brussels on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will have informal talks with EU defense ministers over lunch in Brussels on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, 16 November 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will exchange views with the Ministers of Defence of the European Union," a NATO statement read.

The EU ministers will also attend the steering board meeting of the European Defence Agency, the EU's military integration body, according to the European Commission. They will review current affairs and discuss EU training missions.

The meetings will be held on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council. Defense chief will hold a joint session with foreign ministers to discuss the EU Strategic Compass, which will shape the bloc's approach to security in the next 5 to 10 years.