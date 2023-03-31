UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Expects Finland To Join Alliance Within Next Few Days

March 31, 2023

NATO Secretary General Expects Finland to Join Alliance Within Next Few Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expects Finland to join the alliance in the coming days.

Late on Thursday, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO.

Turkey was the last NATO state, whose ratification was needed for Finland's accession to the alliance.

"I congratulated (Finnish) President (Sauli Niinisto) ... on the completion of the historic ratification of #Finland's accession. I look forward to raising #Finland's flag at #NATO HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger & safer," Stoltenberg tweeted.

