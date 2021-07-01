NATO Secretary General, Georgian Defense Minister Discuss Black Sea Security

NATO said on Wednesday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Brussels to discuss cooperation and security in the Black Sea region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) NATO said on Wednesday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Brussels to discuss cooperation and security in the Black Sea region.

"The Secretary General thanked the Defence Minister for Georgia's substantial contributions to NATO's operations and missions over the years," the press release read.

Stoltenberg welcomed Georgia's efforts to carry out electoral and judicial reforms, which are a prerequisite to its potential accession to NATO. The alliance remains committed to its Open Door Policy, the secretary general was cited as saying.

"The Secretary General and the Georgian Defence Minister also discussed political and practical cooperation, as well as Black Sea security,"� NATO said.

Stoltenberg reassured Burchuladze of NATO's full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as cited in the press release.

Last week, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border in the Black Sea, prompting the Russian border patrol to fire warning shots. The UK Defense Ministry denied both the border incursion and the firing of shots, despite Russia releasing footage of the incident.

Last Friday, the UK embassy said that Defender had arrived at the Georgian port of Batumi on the Black Sea Coast.