NATO Secretary General Hopes For Peaceful Transfer Of Power In US

Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:06 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was hoping for a peaceful transfer of power in the United States and looking forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was hoping for a peaceful transfer of power in the United States and looking forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has claimed that there were irregularities during the election.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police. The incident came after the US president urged his supporters at a rally earlier to protest lawmakers certifying results from battleground states that Trump and his supporters maintain are invalid. Five people died in the incident, including a police officer and an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot by police.

