NATO Secretary General Hopes NATO-Russia Council Will Be Convened Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that NATO-Russia Council will hopefully convene in 2022.

"We remain committed to the meaningful dialogue with Russia and I call on Russia to conduct talks next year," Stoltenberg told a briefing.