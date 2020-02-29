UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General In Afghanistan Ahead Of Meeting With Ghani

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

NATO Secretary General in Afghanistan Ahead of Meeting With Ghani

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Kabul where he is set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Kabul where he is set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday NATO said that during his visit, Stoltenberg would meet with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and senior Afghan officials.

"The Secretary General will also meet with the Resolute Support Commander, General Austin Scott Miller; with NATO's Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay and with troops contributing to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission," the statement said.

Stoltenberg's visit is taking place on the eve of the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement in Qatar later in the day.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, told the Afghan media that after the withdrawal of the US troops the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) would be destroyed in Afghanistan and that the Taliban had the IS under siege in the Kunar province. He added that Afghanistan should build its relations with the neighboring countries based on its national interests.

Earlier in the week, Stoltenberg urged Afghan politicians to refrain from escalating the political situation in the country after Ghani had kept his office in a contested presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Visit Qatar Resolute Austin United States Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

Five Dead in Factory Blast in Pakistan - Reports

1 minute ago

Much awaited US-Taliban peace deal to be signed to ..

23 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from different area of c ..

21 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) serves notice ..

21 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start devel ..

21 minutes ago

Chronic kidney disease is on the rise

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.