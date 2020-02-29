NATO Secretary General in Afghanistan Ahead of Meeting With Ghani

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Kabul where he is set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently in Kabul where he is set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday NATO said that during his visit, Stoltenberg would meet with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and senior Afghan officials.

"The Secretary General will also meet with the Resolute Support Commander, General Austin Scott Miller; with NATO's Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay and with troops contributing to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission," the statement said.

Stoltenberg's visit is taking place on the eve of the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement in Qatar later in the day.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, told the Afghan media that after the withdrawal of the US troops the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) would be destroyed in Afghanistan and that the Taliban had the IS under siege in the Kunar province. He added that Afghanistan should build its relations with the neighboring countries based on its national interests.

Earlier in the week, Stoltenberg urged Afghan politicians to refrain from escalating the political situation in the country after Ghani had kept his office in a contested presidential election.