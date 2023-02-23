UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Increase Defense Production For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:59 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Increase Defense Production for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that NATO countries must ramp up defense production for Ukraine after depleting their stockpiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that NATO countries must ramp up defense production for Ukraine after depleting their stockpiles.

"So far we have depleted our stocks, but this is not sustainable," Stoltenberg said in a CNN interview.

"So our main focus now is to ensure that we ramp up production because this is now a war of attrition, which is a battle of logistics. We need to supply the Ukrainians every day with what they need to be able to continue to make gains on the battlefield."

