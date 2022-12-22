NATO Secretary General May Head International Monetary Fund - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may head the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

"The United States wants to see Stoltenberg as head of the International Monetary Fund," the source was quoted as saying.

The appointment of Stoltenberg to a new post may occur after the expiration of his term as head of NATO next year, the report added.

Kristalina Georgieva, the current managing director and chairman of the executive board of the IMF, has been in office since 2019.