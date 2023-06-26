Open Menu

NATO Secretary General, Military Committee Chair Start Visit To Lithuania On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM

NATO Secretary General, Military Committee Chair Start Visit to Lithuania on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg together with Chair of the Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer and permanent representatives on the North Atlantic Council will kick off their two-day visit to Lithuania on Monday.

The visit is intended as part of the preparations of NATO's top-level summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12.

The NATO officials are also expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Ukraine conflict. Stoltenberg will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. After the meeting, they will attend the Griffin Storm 2023 drills together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas.

Later today, NATO chief will give a speech at the award ceremony for the Manfred Woerner Medal in Vilnius.

On the second day of the visit, the NATO secretary general will hold talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Related Topics

NATO Storm Prime Minister Ukraine German Visit Vilnius Lithuania July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

9 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

11 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

12 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

14 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

14 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

14 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

17 hours ago

More Stories From World