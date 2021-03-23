UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General Proposes Big Increase In Alliance Funding To Strengthen Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:18 PM

NATO foreign ministers should consider an increase in alliance funding in order to boost defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of the growing challenges in the global security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) NATO foreign ministers should consider an increase in alliance funding in order to boost defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of the growing challenges in the global security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"In response to a more dangerous and unpredictable security environment, we are considerably strengthening NATO deterrence and defense. And we agree we must and will do more ... This is why I have proposed a substantial increase in common funding to support deterrence and defense in our alliance," the NATO chief said.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states convened on Tuesday for a two-day in-person meeting in Brussels for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The items on the agenda include the NATO 2030 proposals, relations with China and Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, combating terrorism, energy security, and other issues of common interest.

