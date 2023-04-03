NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Provided Ukraine With Over $70Bln of Military Aid

NATO members have provided 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the chief of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday, pledging to continue support "for as long as it takes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO members have provided 65 billion Euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the chief of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday, pledging to continue support "for as long as it takes."

"We are united in our determination to stay the course and support Ukraine for as long as it takes. (NATO) Allies have delivered 65 billion euros of military aid," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers from April 4-5 in Brussels.

The secretary general also welcomed the start of deliveries of Western tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"This can make a real difference on the front lines," Stoltenberg added.

Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities and could be considered by Moscow as NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.