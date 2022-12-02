NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Will Not Be Dragged Into Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO will not be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, and called for increasing production of ammunition for the alliance and Ukraine.

"NATO is not party to the conflict. We will not be dragged into {Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war. We stand by Ukraine in its right to self-defence, a right enshrined in the UN charter," Stoltenberg told a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Stoltenberg also noted that it was necessary to increase the production of ammunition to replenish the alliance's reserves and to boost support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs more ammunition... They have stated that many times, because this is a brutal war of attrition, where there is a huge consumption of ammunition. That is also a reason why allies are providing more ammunition to Ukraine, and they have provided a lot and continue to provide substantial amounts of ammunition to Ukraine.

The way allies have done this is by digging into existing stocks, and of course, in long run that cannot continue. So, that is the reason why Germany and all the allies have also started to engage with the defense industry to ramp up production of ammunition, partly to replenish existing NATO stocks to meet requirements for deterrence and defense of NATO territory but partly also to ensure that we can continue to deliver ammunition to Ukraine," Stoltenberg added.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.