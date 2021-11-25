UrduPoint.com

NATO foreign ministers will hold a meeting in the Latvian capital Riga next week to discuss the current security situation, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) NATO foreign ministers will hold a meeting in the Latvian capital Riga next week to discuss the current security situation, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Thursday.

"NATO foreign ministers will meet in Riga next week. They will assess the security situation and meet with Ukrainian and Georgian counterparts," Stoltenberg said during a press conference after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The secretary general added that this meeting was aimed at both showing NATO's support of its partners and a more thorough assessment of the situation on the eastern borders of the alliance.

Earlier on Thursday, the US State Department said that Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Russia's "unusual military activity" near the border with Ukraine by phone.

Over the past week, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia did not have any aggressive plans.

