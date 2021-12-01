UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Says Assessing Afghan Experience Vital To Alliance

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO foreign ministers believe that it is vital to assess lessons learned from the Afghanistan operations, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday, adding that the main findings will be published.

"We had a very good discussion today and we had many open discussions amongst NATO about the lessons learned from Afghanistan... We will publish the main conclusions, the main findings," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the alliance's foreign ministers meeting in Riga.

Stoltenberg added that NATO achieved a lot in terms of fighting international terrorism in Afghanistan, and is committed to do so in future.

Afghanistan has been under the rule of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) since August when the militants entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. By late August, the United States and allies had withdrawn their troops from the country, ending the 20 year-long military presence.

More Stories From World

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

