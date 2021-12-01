NATO Secretary General Says Assessing Afghan Experience Vital to Alliance

NATO foreign ministers believe that it is vital to assess lessons learned from the Afghanistan operations, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday, adding that the main findings will be published

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO foreign ministers believe that it is vital to assess lessons learned from the Afghanistan operations, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday, adding that the main findings will be published.

"We had a very good discussion today and we had many open discussions amongst NATO about the lessons learned from Afghanistan... We will publish the main conclusions, the main findings," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the alliance's foreign ministers meeting in Riga.

Stoltenberg added that NATO achieved a lot in terms of fighting international terrorism in Afghanistan, and is committed to do so in future.

Afghanistan has been under the rule of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) since August when the militants entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. By late August, the United States and allies had withdrawn their troops from the country, ending the 20 year-long military presence.