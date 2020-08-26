UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General Says In Contact With Greece, Turkey On Eastern Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

NATO Secretary General Says in Contact With Greece, Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he regularly talks with both Turkey and Greece on the subject of recent tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking at a meeting with the EU defense ministers, the NATO secretary general expressed concern over the current state of affairs, emphasizing the need for a way out of it.

"And I'm also personally regularly in contact with both Ankara and Athens. I spoke recently with the Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis," Stoltenberg said as quoted by the alliance's website.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration, which Athens considers its exclusive economic zone. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Athens Ankara Alliance Greece From

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

2 minutes ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

2 minutes ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.