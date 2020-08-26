NATO Secretary General Says in Contact With Greece, Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he regularly talks with both Turkey and Greece on the subject of recent tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking at a meeting with the EU defense ministers, the NATO secretary general expressed concern over the current state of affairs, emphasizing the need for a way out of it.

"And I'm also personally regularly in contact with both Ankara and Athens. I spoke recently with the Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis," Stoltenberg said as quoted by the alliance's website.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration, which Athens considers its exclusive economic zone. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.