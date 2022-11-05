UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Says Russia Unlikely To Use Nuclear Arms In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

NATO Secretary General Says Russia Unlikely to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the chance of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine was small, though the bloc was taking this issue seriously.

The risk that Russia would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine was low, but the alliance was very serious about it, as the consequences of a nuclear attack would be devastating, Stoltenberg told the Turkish NTV broadcaster, adding that Russia's position on the use of nuclear arms remained unchanged.

The secretary general added that NATO wanted to make it clear that there would be no winners in a nuclear war as he condemned Russia for "irresponsible" and "dangerous" behavior.

Earlier in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, where it said that Russia's policy in nuclear deterrence was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there could be no winners.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never said anything "proactively" regarding its use of nuclear weapons, noting that speculations about Moscow's alleged nuclear threats were used by the West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.

