NATO Secretary General Says Unaware Yet About Who Is Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Stockholm to attend an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, said that it was still unknown who was behind the sabotage at Nord Stream, the investigation continues.

"There was an attack on Nord Stream pipelines an act of sabotage, but we have not been able to determine who was behind. There are ongoing national investigations, and I think its right to wait until those are finalized before we say anything more about who was behind," he said.