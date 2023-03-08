UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Says Unaware Yet About Who Is Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NATO Secretary General Says Unaware Yet About Who Is Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Stockholm to attend an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, said that it was still unknown who was behind the sabotage at Nord Stream, the investigation continues.

"There was an attack on Nord Stream pipelines an act of sabotage, but we have not been able to determine who was behind. There are ongoing national investigations, and I think its right to wait until those are finalized before we say anything more about who was behind," he said.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Nord Stockholm

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

23 minutes ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

44 minutes ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

2 hours ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.