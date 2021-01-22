UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Condemns Twin Terrorist Attacks In Baghdad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

On Thursday morning, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital. After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured.

"I condemn the deadly attacks in #Baghdad today.

My deepest condolences to the victims' families and loved ones. #NATO remains committed to supporting #Iraq in the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

