NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Says Bloc Can Avoid Conflict With Russia

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the crisis in Ukraine could get out of control, but expressed confidence that armed confrontation between Russia and NATO would be avoided.

"I'm afraid that the war in Ukraine will get out of control.

I'm afraid of a conflict between Russia and NATO, but I'm sure that we will avoid it," Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

He added that the current time is "fateful for Europe and Norway."

"If something goes wrong, it could have dire consequences," Stoltenberg noted, adding that NATO is working every day to prevent further escalation.

At the same time, Stoltenberg believes military support for Ukraine is important now, since only "strong Ukraine" can achieve peace.