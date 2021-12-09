NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Welcomes Putin-Biden Talks, Calls For Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin and highlighted the importance of dialogue between the countries to resolve issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Presidents Putin and Biden held a two hour long virtual talk on Tuesday. The presidents gave special attention to the issue of Ukraine.

"Dialogue is the way and we need a political solution. Therefore we call on Russia to deescalate, to reduce tensions and to be transparent about their intentions. Therefore we also welcomed the talk that took place between President Biden and President Putin yesterday and we really hope that Russia this time will not use military force but respect sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the sovereign and independent state in Europe-Ukraine," Stoltenberg said during a high-level panel discussion on global peace and security in the 21st century, timed with the 50th anniversary of Willy Brandt winning the Nobel Peace prize.

During talks between the presidents on Tuesday, Biden expressed concerns over the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. Putin responded that NATO was making attempts to encroach upon Ukrainian territory and building up its military potential along Russian borders. Moreover, the Russian president highlighted that Moscow was interested in obtaining reliable, legally documented guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and would not deploy offensive weapons in countries bordering Russia.