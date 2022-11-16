NATO Secretary General Tells Polish Leader He Is Consulting With Allies

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Polish President Andrzej Duda that he was monitoring the situation and consulting with allies.

"Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.