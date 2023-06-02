UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General To Arrive In Ankara On June 3 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

NATO Secretary General to Arrive in Ankara on June 3 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Ankara on June 3 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing its own information.

On Thursday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council published the final results of the presidential election. Erdogan won the second round with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%.

Following Erdogan's inauguration, Turkey is expected to intensify its diplomacy, which took a break during the pre-election period, according to the report.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg said he would travel to Turkey in the near future to discuss Sweden's bid for membership in the alliance.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

