NATO Secretary General to Begin 4-Day Visit to Germany on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg is set to arrive in Germany on Wednesday for a four-day visit.

Stoltenberg will meet with a number of prominent German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with German lawmakers.

During his visit, the NATO secretary general will receive the Manfred Worner Medal, awarded by the German Defense ministry for promoting peace and freedom in Europe. He is also due to speak on NATO's role in European and transatlantic security at the Korber Global Leaders Dialogue.

Stoltenberg will also take part in the commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9.