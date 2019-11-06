UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General To Begin 4-Day Visit To Germany On Wednesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

NATO Secretary General to Begin 4-Day Visit to Germany on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg is set to arrive in Germany on Wednesday for a four-day visit.

Stoltenberg will meet with a number of prominent German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as with German lawmakers.

During his visit, the NATO secretary general will receive the Manfred Worner Medal, awarded by the German Defense ministry for promoting peace and freedom in Europe. He is also due to speak on NATO's role in European and transatlantic security at the Korber Global Leaders Dialogue.

Stoltenberg will also take part in the commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9.

Related Topics

NATO Europe German Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel November

Recent Stories

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

10 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.