NATO Secretary General to Deliver Press Conference Monday Ahead of Ministerial Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to brief the media on Monday ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Brussels time (12:00 GMT) at NATO Headquarters in a virtual format.

Stoltenberg is expected to address the issues that will be discussed at a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers from December 1-2 that he will chair. The NATO secretary general is expected to deliver briefings on both days of the conference.