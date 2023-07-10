NATO Secretary General to Hold Meeting Between Turkish, Swedish Leaders on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting in Vilnius on Monday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden's membership in the alliance.

The secretary general has expressed hope that the sides will reach a political decision on the matter before the upcoming NATO summit.

Vilnius will host the NATO summit from July 11-12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Discussions on Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank and defense spending are expected to top the summit agenda.