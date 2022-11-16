UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General To Hold Meeting On Missile Incident In Poland

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NATO Secretary General to Hold Meeting on Missile Incident in Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold an alliance meeting on Wednesday on the missile incident in Poland and later will address reporters, the bloc's press service said.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the meeting of the NATO Council will be held at the level of permanent representatives of member countries.

"On Wednesday, 16 November 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to address yesterday's explosion in Eastern Poland, close to the border with Ukraine," a statement said.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

According to the Russian defense ministry, no strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons. The ministry added that all statements by the Polish media about the fall of Russian-made missiles were a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.

