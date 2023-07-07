Open Menu

NATO Secretary General To Hold Press Conference In Brussels Ahead Of NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a press conference on Friday at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to preview the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.

The event is expected to take place at 13:00 CEST (11:00 GMT) and will be broadcast on the NATO website.

Vilnius will host the NATO summit from July 11-12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Discussions on Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank and defense spending are expected to top the summit agenda.

