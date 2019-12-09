UrduPoint.com
NATO Secretary General To Hold Talks With Bulgarian Prime Minister On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

NATO Secretary General to Hold Talks With Bulgarian Prime Minister on Thursday

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is set to travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, a NATO press release said Monday, following reports that a new NATO coordination center will be stationed in the Black Sea country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is set to travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, a NATO press release said Monday, following reports that a new NATO coordination center will be stationed in the Black Sea country.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Boyko Borissov, on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at NATO Headquarters," the press release read.

On November 26, the US-Bulgaria strategic partnership published a joint statement confirming that Washington and Sofia would be working together to construct a NATO coordination center in the city of Varna, which will monitor the security situation in the Black Sea region.

In July, Bulgaria also announced the purchase eight US-made F-16 fighter aircraft, which in turn boosted the country's defense contributions to 3.25 percent of GDP, the second-most out of all NATO countries, behind the United States.

US officials see a close relationship with Bulgaria as crucial in strengthening NATO's eastern flank and for monitoring the situation in the Black Sea region.

