UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General To Join This Year's Halifax International Security Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

NATO Secretary General to Join This Year's Halifax International Security Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in this year's virtual Halifax International Security Forum, the alliance said on Thursday.

The Halifax International Security Forum will take place online from Friday to Sunday and will feature up to 300 participants.

"On Sunday, 22 November 2020, the Secretary General will take part in a discussion with Robin Shepherd, Vice President of the Halifax International Security Forum. Their conversation will be part of the Forum's Plenary Session on '75 Years On: Re-Making the Democratic World Order,'" NATO said in a statement.

Every year, the forum gathers a wide range of senior political figures, top military commanders, influential thinkers and journalists as well as business leaders to discuss strategic cooperation between democratic countries. It traditionally takes place in the city of Halifax, the capital of the Canadian Nova Scotia province.

Related Topics

NATO World Business Halifax Alliance November Sunday 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

11 minutes ago

Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister to Hold Talks on Mi ..

50 seconds ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul holds webinar marking 40th an ..

31 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Urges G20 to Demand Accountability ..

52 seconds ago

Iota leaves 38 dead after tearing through Central ..

53 seconds ago

Strategy to maintain law & order in sukkur

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.