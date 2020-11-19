MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in this year's virtual Halifax International Security Forum, the alliance said on Thursday.

The Halifax International Security Forum will take place online from Friday to Sunday and will feature up to 300 participants.

"On Sunday, 22 November 2020, the Secretary General will take part in a discussion with Robin Shepherd, Vice President of the Halifax International Security Forum. Their conversation will be part of the Forum's Plenary Session on '75 Years On: Re-Making the Democratic World Order,'" NATO said in a statement.

Every year, the forum gathers a wide range of senior political figures, top military commanders, influential thinkers and journalists as well as business leaders to discuss strategic cooperation between democratic countries. It traditionally takes place in the city of Halifax, the capital of the Canadian Nova Scotia province.