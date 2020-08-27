NATO Secretary General To Meet Germany's Chancellor On Thursday
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, August 27.
According to the alliance, Stoltenberg and Merkel will hold a joint press statement at 9:30 a.m. local time (7:30 GMT).
Stoltenberg arrived in Germany on Wednesday and already participated in a meeting with the EU defense ministers.