NATO Secretary General to Meet Merkel as Part of 4-Day Visit to Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of his four-day visit to the western European country.

Stoltenberg's arrived in Germany on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, the NATO secretary general will also meet a number of other senior German officials, including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and several lawmakers.

Stoltenberg will also take part in the commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday.