NATO Secretary General To Meet Turkish Foreign Minister In Ankara On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to travel to the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as the military alliance attempts to defuse the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

According to a NATO press release, Stoltenberg will meet with Cavusoglu and other leading Turkish officials following months of regional tensions after Turkish vessels conducted seismological surveys for hydrocarbon drilling in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

On Friday, NATO said that Stoltenberg will also visit Greece one day after his visit to Turkey.

