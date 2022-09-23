NATO Secretary General to Meet With EU Commission President on September 26

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on September 26, NATO said on Friday.

"On Monday 26 September 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, at the Berlaymont building of the European Commission. There will be no media opportunity," the statement read.

The EU and NATO were supposed to sign a cooperation declaration in late 2021 but the work on the document still continues. Its contents have not been disclosed by the parties.

On July 12, the EU expressed its readiness to forge ahead in negotiations with NATO on the joint declaration after the approval of the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, and the adoption of a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit. Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino said that the EU-NATO declaration should reflect the "geopolitical context," new areas of cooperation, including on hybrid threats, space, disruptive technologies, the impact of environment and climate change on security, the fight against disinformation and interference in internal affairs, as well as cooperation in the areas of defense planning.