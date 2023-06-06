UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General To Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister On June 8 - Alliance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NATO Secretary General to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister on June 8 - Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 8, the bloc announced on Tuesday.

"On Thursday 08 June 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Mr.

Tobias Billstrom," the alliance said in a statement.

There will be no press conference before or after the meeting, according to the statement.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Brussels Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary April May June From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

25 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago
 SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPS ..

SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPSA

1 hour ago
 LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qur ..

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.