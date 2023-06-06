NATO Secretary General to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister on June 8 - Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 8, the bloc announced on Tuesday.

"On Thursday 08 June 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Mr.

Tobias Billstrom," the alliance said in a statement.

There will be no press conference before or after the meeting, according to the statement.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.