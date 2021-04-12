NATO Secretary General to Meet With Ukrainian Foreign Minister on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, the press office of the alliance said on Monday.

"On Tuesday 13 April 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mr. Kuleba Dmytro, at NATO Headquarters," the press office said.

Kuleba will also take part in a meeting "of the NATO-Ukraine Commission". Moreover, a joint press conference by Stoltenberg and Ukraine's top diplomat is planned after the meeting.

Kuleba's trip to Brussels takes place amid escalations in Donbas. The Ukrainian military reported in late March that four servicemen had been killed and two others were injured as a result of shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. Kiev has accused local authorities of stoking tension in Donbas, while the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk blamed the deterioration on Kiev, reporting provocations from the Ukrainian security forces.