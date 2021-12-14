NATO Secretary General to Meet With Ukrainian President on December 16

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on December 16, the alliance said in a statement

Stoltenberg and Zelenskyy will make statements following the meeting, it added.