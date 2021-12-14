NATO Secretary General To Meet With Ukrainian President On December 16
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:14 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on December 16, the alliance said in a statement.
Stoltenberg and Zelenskyy will make statements following the meeting, it added.