NATO Secretary General to Participate in Joint Committee Meeting at European Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend a joint session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense to brief lawmakers on the outcomes of the 28-30 June NATO Summit in Madrid, NATO press office said on Monday.

"On Wednesday 13 July 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will take part in a joint meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE)," the statement read.

Stoltenberg will deliver opening remarks at 16:30 CEST (14:30 GMT), which will be followed by an exchange of views with the members of the European Parliament.

The discussion will feature the decisions made at the NATO summit in Madrid, as well as the prospects of cooperation between NATO and the European Union, the statement added.