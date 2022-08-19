UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General To Visit Canada In Late August

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 11:31 PM

NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late August

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Canada from August 24-26, the alliance said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Canada from August 24-26, the alliance said.

"Mr. Stoltenberg will be hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau. Together, they will visit one of the North Warning System sites, the Canadian High Arctic Research Station and Operation Nanook-Nunakput in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut on 25 August," the statement says.

Stoltenberg also intends to visit the base of the Canadian Armed Forces in Cold Lake, meet with other Canadian politicians, military personnel, and members of the civil society.

