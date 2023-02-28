NATO Secretary General to Visit Finland on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official one-day visit to Finland on Tuesday to meet with the country's leadership.

During the visit, Stoltenberg is scheduled to hold meetings with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

In addition, the NATO chief is also expected to participate in the annual Nordic summit of SAMAK, the Nordic labor movement's cooperation committee for the social democratic parties and trade union confederations.