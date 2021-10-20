UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General To Visit Finland, Sweden Next Week - Swedish Government

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the alliance's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council (NAC), will visit Sweden and Finland from October 25-27, the Swedish government said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the alliance's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council (NAC), will visit Sweden and Finland from October 25-27, the Swedish government said Wednesday.

"A NAC visit to Sweden and Finland will take place on 25-27 October. The visit will begin in Finland on 25 October and continue in Sweden on 26-27 October," the Swedish government said in a statement.

Discussions during the visit will concern security in "Finland's and Sweden's neighborhood" and the two countries' partnership with NATO. Neither country is a member of the alliance.

"The visit gives Sweden and Finland an opportunity to share our views on the situation in our region, our close bilateral cooperation and security developments more broadly," Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, who will host the visit to Sweden, was quoted as saying.

Sweden has prioritized national defense over international operations as the situation in the region has "deteriorated," the country's defense minister, Peter Hultqvist, said.

"Sweden's defence policy rests on two pillars: increased national military capabilities, and deepened military cooperation with other countries and organizations. Our cooperation with Finland, and Sweden's and Finland's partnership with NATO, contributes to stability, predictability and increased security," Hultqvist was quoted as saying.

NATO has also issued a statement about the trip, saying that the visit would take place at the invitation of Finland and Sweden.

