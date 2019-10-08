UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General To Visit Turkey Friday As Ankara Plans Military Operation In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

NATO Secretary General to Visit Turkey Friday as Ankara Plans Military Operation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is set to visit Istanbul on Friday, October 11, as Turkey prepares a military operation in northern Syria, the alliance said on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the long-promised operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates could be launched in the coming days after the United States announced pullout of their troops from the region. The impending Turkish operation is likely to be an assault on the Kurdish fighters who led an armed coalition known as the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), which the US supported to spearhead an attack on the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Rome on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, Athens on Thursday, 10 October 2019, and Istanbul on Friday, 11 October 2019," the NATO said in a statement, adding that the secretary general will meet with "senior Turkish leaders."

Stoltenberg has consistently praised Turkey as an important ally in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Visit Athens Rome Istanbul Alliance United States Tayyip Erdogan October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

32 minutes ago

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communica ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

32 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

32 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

32 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Receives First Rafael Jet ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.