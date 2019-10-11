UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Secretary General To Visit Turkey On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

NATO Secretary General to Visit Turkey on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is set to visit Turkey on Friday, October 11.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the NATO chief will have meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His visit was scheduled prior to Turkey's current military operation in northeastern Syria, which he promised to talk about with Erdogan.

Stoltenberg has consistently praised Turkey as an important ally in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Turkey Iraq Visit Tayyip Erdogan October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

9 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

9 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.