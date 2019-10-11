NATO Secretary General to Visit Turkey on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is set to visit Turkey on Friday, October 11.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the NATO chief will have meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His visit was scheduled prior to Turkey's current military operation in northeastern Syria, which he promised to talk about with Erdogan.

Stoltenberg has consistently praised Turkey as an important ally in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.