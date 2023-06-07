NATO Secretary General to Visit US on June 12-13, Meet With Biden, Blinken - NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United States on June 12-13 and meet with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the alliance's press office said on Wednesday.

|On 12-13 June 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Washington D.C. He is meeting with the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Mr. Antony Blinken and members of the Senate NATO Observer Group (SNOG)," the statement read.